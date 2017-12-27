Tulare Police kill man with gun

TULARE (ABC30) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting just after 7 Tuesday night in Tulare.



According to ABC affiliate, ABC30, Tulare Police responded to a domestic violence call where a gun was fired.



Officers say the suspect left in a vehicle that was later spotted by patrol officers nearby on Spruce.



Officers pulled the car over, and the driver exited the car, ignoring the officers' orders. Police say the suspect then retrieved a gun and posed a threat, prompting an officer to open fire.



Officers immediately began first aid and the suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.



The suspect has only been identified as 40-year-old male who was believed to be a Tulare resident.



The officer involved in the shooting was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.



The Tulare Police Department has already passed the investigation over to Tulare County's Sherriff's department.