Two Bakersfield men arrested for changing DMV records to sell unauthorized licenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Two Bakersfield residents were arrested on Wednesday for conspiracy to sell California driver's licenses to people who had trouble passing DMV tests.

Paramjit Singh Mangat, 54, and Javier Jesus Hernandez- Herrera, 54, were charged with criminal conspiracy, six counts of unlawful production of identification documents, and six counts of unlawful transfer of an identification document on March 15.

Court documents state that Mangat operated a driving school in Bakersfield that included Akal Truck Driving School and Akal Driving School.

When students didn't pass their exams at the DMV, Mangat offered to help them get official licenses through Herrera who was a DMV employee for extra cash.

The documents also say that from June 2012 to August 2016, Herrera would access the student's DMV records and change their test results so that they would appear as though students had passed both written and driving tests.