Two firefighters injured following structure fire in East Bakersfield

EAST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A structure fire in East Bakersfield left two firefighters injured.

According to Kern County Fire Officials, at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, Kern County firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire on the 2000 block of Edison Highway.

During their response, heavy black smoke could be seen. This prompted the Battalion Chief to reinforce the alarm, meaning - more firefighters were requested to respond.

As firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered heavy fire in a commercial building, with flames having already breached through the roof.

Eventually, with assistance from the Bakersfield Fire Department, the fire was extinguished.

However, two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

One was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

