Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man and woman are in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield Friday evening.
Around 6:03 p.m., Bakersfield police officers responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of Hageman Road and Verdugo Lane.
Police said a silver SUV, driven by a man, was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of Hageman Road, when it collided with a white SUV, which was being driven by a woman.
Both drivers sustained moderate to major injuries and were transported to a local hospital. According to BPD, they are both stable.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though BPD says, it appears to have been cause by a wrong-way driver.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
