Two people taken to hospital after crash on SB99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The slow lane on southbound 99 is currently closed due to an accident that sent a pickup truck with a camper shell onto a tree near Yokuts Park.

Crews are working to remove the two semi trucks involved as well.

According to CHP, the pickup truck driver hit the brakes suddenly and was rear ended by one of the semis.

The passengers of the pickup truck had to be cut out of the vehicle by fire personnel.

That's when the pickup truck was sent forward. Both people inside of the car are in their 70's and were transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries.