United Way of Kern County kicks of first Teddy Bear 5K run and walk

Posted at 11:29 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 14:29:11-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County hosted its first 5-K fundraiser. The Teddy Bear 5-K Run and Walk kicked off Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk.

Every teddy bear collected will be given out to thousands of children in our community. Gabriel Adame, the director of marketing and development with the United Way of Kern County says the 5-K run and walk benefited local charities and organizations that serve children.

All proceeds made this weekend will fund United Way's Teddy Bear Drive and early childhood education programs. And the teddy bears will also help with the Bakersfield Condors' teddy bear toss next Saturday.

