U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary visits Grimmway Farms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Last week the United States Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Greg Ibach visited Grimmway Farms headquarters in Arvin and was led on a tour of the farmland and facilities by company president Jeff Huckaby.

California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross joined Huckaby and other board members to discuss the issues facing Grimmway Farms and the agriculture industry at the state and federal levels.