Vehicle violation leads to foot pursuit in Oildale, suspects fled from the scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle due to an unknown violation Thursday night, ultimately leading to a foot pursuit.

The incident occurred on Douglas Street in Oildale just around 9:30 p.m.

When deputies pulled the vehicle over, the man and woman who were inside fled on foot, according to KCSO.

A short chase began, but the suspects were able to get away.

The search is being called off because the suspects have not been found, officials said.

The vehicle that was left behind by the suspects is being towed, and checked for evidence.