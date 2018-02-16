Vehicle violation leads to foot pursuit in Oildale, suspects fled from the scene

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle due to an unknown violation Thursday night, ultimately leading to a foot pursuit.
The incident occurred on Douglas Street in Oildale just around 9:30 p.m.
When deputies pulled the vehicle over, the man and woman who were inside fled on foot, according to KCSO.
A short chase began, but the suspects were able to get away.
The search is being called off because the suspects have not been found, officials said.
The vehicle that was left behind by the suspects is being towed, and checked for evidence.
UPDATE (February 15, 2018 11:55 p.m.): Bakersfield Fire says there have been previous fires at the structure as a result of squatters.
Ridgecrest Police are asking for the community's help in locating a man who fled the scene while they were conducting a probation check.
In light of the school shooting in Florida on Wednesday , 23ABC wanted to find out what locals schools are doing to protect Kern…