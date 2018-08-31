Veteran presence growing in local comedy scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Kern County has a large number of military veterans and many of them have found a connection in the comedy community.

Local veteran, Daniel Betts, performs weekly at the Rocket Shop Cafe and has been doing stand up for three years.

“There is a pretty strong tight community here amongst veterans and I put the word out to them every now and again – if they ever want to come out they are welcome to and always on my guest list,” said Betts.

Betts says he hopes as more local venues begin to host stand up comedy shows that the comedy scene will only continue to grow.

If your interested in attending a comedy show or have questions you can contact Daniel Betts.