Woman pulled out of burning apartment in Oildale dies days later at hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (December 26, 2017 11:10 a.m.): The woman pulled out of a burning apartment on Dec. 14th died on Dec. 19th and has been identified as 36-year-old Christina Champlin.

Champlin was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital after she was found unresponsive inside of a burning apartment in the 100 block of Cooper Ave on Dec. 14th. She later died at the hospital, according to the coroner's release.

A postmortem exam will be done at a later time to determine the cause and manner of death.

==========

Kern County firefighters pulled a victim out of a burning apartment in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At approximately 6:17 a.m. Kern County Fire got a call about an abandoned apartment fire.

Crews were faced with heavy smoke that filled the inside of the structure. They used chainsaws to get inside because all of the doors and windows were covered with plywood.

During the primary search, they found a victim. Firefighters immediately initiated CPR in an attempt to save the victim who was then transported to a nearby hospital.