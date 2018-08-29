Victory Outreach SW Bakersfield Church holding backpack giveaway in September

Kelly Broderick
10:54 PM, Aug 28, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 200 school backpacks on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will begin following the program and registration is required to receive a backpack.

The backpacks will be given to children from kindergarten through high school. One backpack is allowed per child and the children must be present to receive the backpack.

Registration for the event starts at 5 p.m.

According to the Church, the event will have free food, live music and activities for children.

