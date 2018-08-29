Victory Outreach SW Bakersfield Church holding backpack giveaway in September

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 66°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 200 school backpacks on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will begin following the program and registration is required to receive a backpack.
The backpacks will be given to children from kindergarten through high school. One backpack is allowed per child and the children must be present to receive the backpack.
Registration for the event starts at 5 p.m.
According to the Church, the event will have free food, live music and activities for children.
Former President Barack Obama will have a street named after him soon in Los Angeles!
The Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 200 school backpacks on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 6:30…
Dollar General has awarded more than $159 million in grants through their Dollar General Literacy Foundation since 1993, helping people of…
Tulare County Sheriff says they discovered a large illegal marijuana grow Tuesday morning in Terra Bella, which is just north of the…