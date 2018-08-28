VIDEO: BPD searching for two residential burglary suspects in Northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a residential burglary that occurred on August 25, 2018 near 500 Sawmill Court.

The suspects are described as one white or Hispanic man at 5 feet ten inches, with a medium build, thin mustache and goatee. The suspect was wearing a baseball style cap, hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall with a thin build. The suspect was clean shaven, wearing a baseball style cap and alight colored t-shirt over a darker colored long sleeved shirt with dark pants and a backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call Detective Billdt at (661)-326-3561 or BPD at (661)-327-7111.