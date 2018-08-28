VIDEO: BPD searching for two residential burglary suspects in Northwest Bakersfield

Kelly Broderick
4:49 PM, Aug 28, 2018
2 hours ago

The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a residential burglary that occurred on August 25, 2018 near 500 Sawmill Court.

KERO
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a residential burglary that occurred on August 25, 2018 near 500 Sawmill Court.

The suspects are described as one white or Hispanic man at 5 feet ten inches, with a medium build, thin mustache and goatee. The suspect was wearing a baseball style cap, hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall with a thin build. The suspect was clean shaven, wearing a baseball style cap and alight colored t-shirt over a darker colored long sleeved shirt with dark pants and a backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to call Detective Billdt at (661)-326-3561 or BPD at (661)-327-7111.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News