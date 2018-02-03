Video shows progress of the Centennial Corridor, all structures now removed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The City of Bakersfield released an update on the Centennial Corridor project.

Officials said all of the structures have been removed from the Centennial Corridor right of way.

The City filmed a flyover video showing the cleared out areas for the corridor.

The video is two minutes long and also showcases the Kern River Bridge Improvement Project, the sanitary sewer relocation work in Westpark neighborhood, and the construction at the Highway 99 and Highway 58 interchange.

You can video the video above or click here.