Village Fest canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Village Fest is taking another year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Village Fest is normally held the first Saturday following Labor Day and raises money for local children's charities.

Village Fest, which was canceled in 2020, had hoped to return in 2021.

What started as a small beer tasting event in 1999, has since turned into the pinnacle of the Kern County Museum's annual programs. It has raised over $1.2 million for local charities.

In a statement, Jim Luff, president of the non-profit organization, Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment, "the charity will continue to provide grants in 2022 despite canceling the event. CARE provides grants of up to $10,000 through a grant application process."