Visiting at all Lerdo facilities canceled on Saturday

6:03 PM, Jan 22, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Due to a "mainframe upgrade," visiting is canceled for all Lerdo facilities on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said normal visiting will resume on Sunday Jan. 28.

