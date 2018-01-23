Visiting at all Lerdo facilities canceled on Saturday

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 40°
Fence Keeps Lerdo Prisoners From Escaping
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Due to a "mainframe upgrade," visiting is canceled for all Lerdo facilities on Saturday.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said normal visiting will resume on Sunday Jan. 28.
Due to a "mainframe upgrade," visiting is canceled for all Lerdo facilities on Saturday.
A wrong-way crash in Claremont has shut down the eastbound lanes of the 210 freeway.
The Domino's on North Chester Avenue has reopened after closing when an inspector found a dead rat under the water heater and rodent droppings.