Voters unable to vote for 3rd District Supervisor's race at Southwest Bakersfield polling site

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Voters at a Southwest Bakersfield polling site were unable to vote in the 3rd District Supervisor's race this morning after a poll worker picked up the wrong ballots.

According to Billie White, site supervisor at Westside Church of Christ, a voter noticed that the person they wanted to vote for in the supervisor's race was not on their ballot and brought it to polling place officials' attention. White says that's when they realized there was a mistake. White says that the mistake only affected 45 ballots, and that the votes will still count.

According to Megan Person, Director of Countywide Communications, the issue affected less than 40 ballots and lasted for 45 minutes. Person says there were two poll workers from two different precincts in the same car and they picked up the wrong bag.

Person says the Elections Committee will keep forensic information so if there are issues later tonight, they can come back and remedy it. The Kern County Elections Office says they do not expect an issue.

White says if a voter believes that they voted in the wrong race or that they received the wrong ballot, they should call the Elections Office at (661) 868-3590. The Elections Office, however, is not encouraging questioning ballots. According to the office, the ballots must remain sealed until 8 p.m. If a voter has an issue, they can go to the office after 8 p.m. The Elections Office is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue.

The 3rd District Supervisor's race is between Mike Maggard and Jeff Heinle.