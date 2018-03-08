Walmart employees nationwide to receive bonuses up to $1,000

Partly Cloudy
Starting today, Walmart employees across the country, including Kern County, will receive bonuses up to $1,000.
A press release states that employees could get a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 and a fourth-quarter bonus based on their store's sales performance.
Walmart has also expanded its paid leave policy, offering full-time hourly employees 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave.
A new salad bar restaurant in downtown Bakersfield is holding its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.
The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was stabbed and killed in downtown Bakersfield last Friday.
More than a dozen Kern County Sheriff's Office personnel will be honored with a promotion ceremony Thursday morning.
