Walmart gives $500,000 to those affected by the severe wildfires

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have announced their commitment to provide support through cash and product donations of $500,000 to organizations in response to the severe wildfires that are impacting California.
Julie Gehrki, vice president of programs for Walmart, said in a statement "As the wildfires continue to spread through California our hearts go out to each and every person impacted."
"We're proud to support the heroic efforts of first responders and will continue to help with relief efforts, working with non-profits, local officials and governmental organizations to identify needs and provide additional support," said Gehrki.
Including last year's hurricane response, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have donated more than $60 million since 2005 in cash and in-kind donations in response to disaster events.