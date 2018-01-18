Walmart joins fight against opioid abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Walmart is launching a new opioid-disposal product in an effort to help fight opioid abuse.

The company said the product, which is called "Dispose RX" provides a safe and effective way to get rid of unused opioid medication.

According to the manufacturer, when Dispose RX is added to a pill bottle with warm water it separates the medication into a biodegradable gel.

Walmart pharmacies will provide Dispose RX at no cost to patients filling new class two opioid prescriptions.

The product is also available in pharmacies at Sam's Club, also owned by Walmart.