Walmart offering free health screenings in Bakersfield

12:13 PM, Jan 20, 2018

Walmart is offering free health screenings until 2 p.m. on Saturday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Walmart is offering free health screenings on Saturday at locations around Bakersfield until 2 p.m.

Free blood glucose, blood pressure, and body mass index screenings will be offered for free.

Some locations are even offering free vision screenings, all part of Walmart's first "Wellness Day" of 2018.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News