BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County High School District is investigating a break-in at Independence High from October 15.

According to court documents obtained by 23ABC, the assistant principal call KHSD police around 7:30 a.m. that day following the break-in at the student snack bar.

Surveillance cameras show that on Sunday, October 14 at around 5:13 a.m., someone kicked the window and then used a baseball bat to break the window. Video shows one person entering while another is outside the window.

Video then shows the person who entered grabbing three new Fruit Punch Gatorade bottles and two Pop Tart packages before handing them out the window.

Investigators talked to the suspect who denied the break in and arrested the suspect and seized his phone for evidence.