Wasco deputies, probation officers arrest two for weapons violations

5:22 PM, Feb 2, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | wasco | deputies
WASCO, Calif. - Two men were arrested in Wasco after Kern County Probation officers and Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a compliance check and found an SKS style assault rifle, high capacity magazines, and ammunition. 

Probation officers and Wasco deputies were conducting the compliance check on 27-year-old Abel Araujo at his home in the 1400 block of D. Street in Wasco. Officers contacted Araujo and 26-year-old Arturo Saldivar at the home. 

Araujo was arrested and booked for possession of an assault riffle, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of high capacity magazines, and participating in a criminal street gang. 

Saldivar was arrested and booked for possession of a firearm, prohibited person in possession of ammunition, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of high capacity magazines, and participating in a criminal street gang. 

Anyone with additional information on the investigation is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110.

Local News