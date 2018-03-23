Weather causes issues on Kern County roads

Cloudy
There are multiple road issues around Kern County due to weather.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the area of Tejon Highway at Mountain View Road is shut down due to flooding.
The CHP is also providing traffic control on the Southbound Interstate 5 near the truck scales.
A jacked-knife big-rig near Keene along WB Highway 58 is causing traffic to back up.
UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): The big rig that overturned this morning has been cleared. Lanes have also been cleared.
A car fire has been reported at Sing Lum Elementary, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials confirmed Friday.