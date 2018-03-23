Weather causes issues on Kern County roads

10:41 AM, Mar 23, 2018
There are multiple road issues around Kern County due to weather.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the area of Tejon Highway at Mountain View Road is shut down due to flooding. 

The CHP is also providing traffic control on the Southbound Interstate 5 near the truck scales. 

