BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The westbound Hwy. 58 connector to southbound Hwy. 99 will have nighttime closures.

Paving work will close this area from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sept. 8th and Sept. 9th.

Motorists will be detoured to the northbound Hwy. 99 connector, exiting at Rosedale Highway and then re-entering on the southbound Hwy. 99 on-ramp.