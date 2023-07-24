Watch Now
Westland Water District farmers awarded grants by DWR as part of LandFlex program

The LandFlex program is awarding the groundwater sustainability agency nearly $4 million to help sustain groundwater for farms and protect drinking water in the area.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 24, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Eight Westland Water District farmers are getting some help when it comes to managing groundwater.

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) developed the LandFlex Grant Program (LandFlex) to provide immediate drought relief to drinking water wells in drought-stricken communities and limit unsustainable groundwater pumping in critically overdrafted (COD) basins. Limiting overdraft groundwater pumping means more water left in the ground and available for drinking water wells in California’s most vulnerable communities.

The LandFlex program helps farmers to permanently reduce pressure on aquifers and implement practices that help conserve groundwater.

