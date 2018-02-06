BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

Bullying in schools and cyber-bullying seems to be an epidemic among youth in this Country.

According to Officials, there is currently no federal law directly addressing bullying

and, in Kern County, the District Attorney's office says it's up to the school system to take action.

13-year-old Rosedale Middle School student Sarah Ullman took her own life last month after her family and friends say she was relentlessly bullied in person and online.

The sheriff's office telling 23ABC no charges will be filed against the alleged bullies.

and in 2010, 13-year-old Seth Walsh from Tehachapi hung himself after he was bullied.

No one was charged in his case either.

According to officials with laws and policies, each state addresses bullying differently.

most of these laws are established through education codes.

According to stop-bullying.gov in some cases, bullying could appear in a criminal code of a state that may apply to juveniles.

The Kern County District Attorney office says bullying or cyber-bullying normally isn't treated as a violation of the penal code and the responsibility falls on the school systems.

the DA's office says Kern County rarely see's bullying cases in his office unless it turns violent.