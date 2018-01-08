Whiskey Flat Days dates announced; February 16 to the 19

12:02 PM, Jan 8, 2018
kernville | whiskey flats day | bakersfield | local news | rodeo
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 61st annual Whiskey Flats Day dates have been announced.

Whiskey Flats Day will be helped on February 16 to February 19. 

The event will include a rodeo, kid zone, food, and much more.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News