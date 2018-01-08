Whiskey Flat Days dates announced; February 16 to the 19

Haze
HI: 66°
LO: 56°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 61st annual Whiskey Flats Day dates have been announced.
Whiskey Flats Day will be helped on February 16 to February 19.
The event will include a rodeo, kid zone, food, and much more.
The fight continues over the estate and remains of cult leader Charles Manson was narrowed to a pen pal and a purported grandson.
The 61st annual Whiskey Flats Day dates have been announced.
California Pizza Kitchen is partnering with California Fire Foundation to host a two-day statewide fundraiser for wildfire victims.