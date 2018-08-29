Whitney Cummings performing stand-up at Bakersfield brewery

Sydney Isenberg
12:13 PM, Aug 29, 2018
MORRISON, CO - JUNE 18: Whitney Cummings performs during the opening night of SeriesFest at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 18, 2015 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

Jason Bahr
BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Whitney Cummings is making her way to Bakersfield!

The comedian will be performing stand-up at the Temblor Brewing Co. brewery. She is best known for her NBC series Whitney. She is also the co-creator and co-writer of CBS' 2 Broke Girls, and an executive producer of the ABC revival of Roseanne.

She will be performing at the Temblor Brewing Co. brewery on Wednesday, October 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Attendees must be 18+. Tickets are on-sale now. 

