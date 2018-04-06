Wildflowers bloom across Kern County

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
Blooming near Wind Wolves Preserve and Tejon Ranch
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Spring weather often unearths wildflower blossoms around Kern County. The vibrant colors emerge Mid-March through April. The bloom brings out onlookers to take in the mix of Poppies, Owl Clovers and other flowers.
According to the Kern County Tourism Bureau, there are several areas around the county to check out the valley masterpiece.
Many new local restaurants are opening around town for the new year.
The Spring weather often unearths wildflower blossoms around Kern County. The vibrant colors emerge Mid-March through April. The bloom brings…
43,000 U.S college students responded to one of the largest national food insecurity survey assessments in 2017, including many college…
The largest office building in Bakersfield has been sold.