Wildflowers bloom across Kern County

Josh Sanders
6:33 PM, Apr 5, 2018
8 mins ago

Blooming near Wind Wolves Preserve and Tejon Ranch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Spring weather often unearths wildflower blossoms around Kern County. The vibrant colors emerge Mid-March through April. The bloom brings out onlookers to take in the mix of Poppies, Owl Clovers and other flowers. 

According to the Kern County Tourism Bureau, there are several areas around the county to check out the valley masterpiece. 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News