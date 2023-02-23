Winter storm has the potential to close major roadways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the powerful winter storm makes its way into places like Castaic truckers are resting up before heading out again and residents are getting prepared.

The storm is expected to be so intense it has the potential to shut down the Grapevine, Cajon Pass, and the 14 freeway. As a result, Caltrans is staffing crews 24 hours a day with two 12-hour shifts. They've already pre-treated roads with brine to prevent ice from sticking to the road surface.

According to 23ABC meteorologist Brandon Michaels, the second, and stronger, storm will arrive Thursday night and last into Saturday. Expect unusually severe weather impacts with the second storm.

In fact, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for the south mountains of Kern, including Tehachapi and Frazier Park, from Thursday night through Friday. Blizzard conditions occur when snow combines with winds of 35 miles per hour or stronger, leading to a prolonged period of reduced visibility.

True blizzard conditions make driving incredibly difficult, and we expect major issues through our mountain communities Friday and Saturday.

Snow will start up in our mountain communities Thursday night, and last into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon warmer air looks to move into Kern, raising snow levels.

It's possible that snow levels rise as high as 4,500 feet, which means rain would fall over the passes.

However, as cooler air arrives Friday night snow levels will drop back down, and heavy snow will fall for all of our mountain areas.

Models are showing incredible snow totals with this second system.

At this point, Michaels is going with a conservative 8 to 16 inches at pass level through Saturday.