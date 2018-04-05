Woman arrested after car overturns in Cal City

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 58°
CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. - California City Police arrested a woman and placed two toddlers in protective custody after finding an overturned car on Thursday.
Cal City Police said a woman was injured when her car overturned on Cal City Boulevard at the railroad tracks around noon.
Police say alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash. The woman was not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.
