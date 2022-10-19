Woman sentenced to 2 years for hit-and-run that killed a 65-year-old woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A woman who pleaded no contest to a hit-and-run that killed a 65-year-old woman will be spending two years in jail.

Stephanie Heninger was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor manslaughter after hitting and killing Deborah Ann Geneau. Her family was not satisfied with her sentencing.

"The sentencing in California, I don't agree with it. I think it's terrible," said Dawn Elliot, Geneau's daughter. "My mom lost her life. And the felony hit and run is punishable for 2 to 4 years. And they gave her two years. She's being charged with two years total. That's hard to swallow."

Heninger made the hit-and-run a felony by fleeing the scene. She didn't receive the maximum four year sentence due to her lack of criminal record.