Women's History Month events across Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — March is almost at a close but events celebrating Women's History Month have been happening all across the country. 23ABC wanted to highlight a few taking place in the Golden State as well as Kern County.

The U.S. Air Force had a Heritage Flight at Travis Air Force Base with an all-female crew. Air Force Chief Master Sargeant Joanne Bass gave a speech to the crew before they took off. The airmen tested their ability to load and transport patients, equipment, and supplies.

The U.S. Air Force said this was demonstration shows how Team Travis accelerates change while focusing on rapid global mobility.

And Tuesday Bakersfield College's Peace Initiative is holding a Mothers for Peace webinar. It's part of the college's Peace Garden Project to break down walls of polarization.

Panelists will share thoughts on motherhood, their identity as a mother, and their visions for a peaceful future.

The webinar is free to the public from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To register you can find the link on the college's website.

Meantime, women's shelters across the Central Valley are set to receive over 800 self-care kits from Bank of America Of those, 170 of those will go to the Bakersfield Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.

All of these kits are made possible by local Bank of America employees, especially one in particular. Ashley McIntosh made it her mission to help women across the Central Valley.

For the second year in a row she's led the employee donation campaign helping five shelters across the valley, this year virtually.

Bank employees and families helped put together with donated items for the kits along with handwritten notes of encouragement.

The donation is being made today at 10 a.m.