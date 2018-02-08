Women's March Kern County shirts, hoodies ready for pickup

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women's March Kern County wants those who pre-ordered merchandise to know that it'll be ready for pick up this Saturday.
Women's March Kern County tweeted on Thursday that shirts and hoodies will be available for pick up at The Hens Roost at 1916 G Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Women’s March shirts & hoodies are ready! If you pre-ordered your merch, you can pick it up this Saturday at The Hens Roost from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/RmUvlfIoPD— Women’s March Kern (@WomensMarchKern) February 8, 2018
