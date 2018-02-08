Women's March Kern County shirts, hoodies ready for pickup

Natalie Tarangioli
10:43 AM, Feb 8, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women's March Kern County wants those who pre-ordered merchandise to know that it'll be ready for pick up this Saturday. 

Women's March Kern County tweeted on Thursday that shirts and hoodies will be available for pick up at The Hens Roost at 1916 G Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

