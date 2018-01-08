Women's March Kern County taking place January 20 in Downtown Bakersfield

Morgan Wheeler
9:10 AM, Jan 8, 2018
women's march kern county | bakersfield | kern county | local news | women's march california
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women from across Kern County will come together in downtown Bakersfield to take part in Women's March California: "Hear Our Vote!" 

The Women's March Kern County will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be at Central Park (at Mill Creek) 606 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301.

If you would like more information on the march, you can visit their website.

 

