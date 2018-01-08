Women's March Kern County taking place January 20 in Downtown Bakersfield

Light Rain
HI: 65°
LO: 56°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Women from across Kern County will come together in downtown Bakersfield to take part in Women's March California: "Hear Our Vote!"
The Women's March Kern County will take place on Saturday, January 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It will be at Central Park (at Mill Creek) 606 21st Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301.
If you would like more information on the march, you can visit their website.
California Pizza Kitchen is partnering with California Fire Foundation to host a two-day statewide fundraiser for wildfire victims.
Women from across Kern County will come together in downtown Bakersfield to take part in Women's March California: "Hear Our Vote!"
The Kern County Grand Jury has posted on their website that you can apply to be apart of the Grand Jury.
A California Highway Patrol car was involved in a crash Monday morning, after it was hit by a pickup truck that spun out.