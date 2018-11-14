Woolsey Fire in Ventura, L.A. counties now covering 97,000+ acres

7:07 AM, Nov 14, 2018

Fire approaches the Salvation Army camps in Malibu Creek State Park during the Woolsey Fire on November10, 2018 near Malibu, California. 

The Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties continues to grow.

On Wednesday morning, CalFire officials said the blaze is now covering 97,620 acres. The fire is now at 47 percent containment. 

So far, the blaze has been responsible for two deaths. 

The other fire burning in Ventura County, the Hill Fire, is getting close to full containment. The Hill Fire is covering 4,531 acres and is 94 percent contained. 

