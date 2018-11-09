Woosley Fire jumps 101, Malibu Lake residents urged to evacuate

The Woosley Fire in Thousand Oaks continues to rage Friday morning, growing to 8,000 acres.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire public information officer tweeted saying the "Fire has jumped the 101 fwy near Chesebro and is headed to Ocean."

There are now mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of the 101 to the coast between Las Virgenes Canyon and Malibu Canyon Road to the Los Angeles County line.

The tweet also said, "Imminent threat! Malibu lakes residents must leave area immediately."