Woosley Fire jumps 101, Malibu Lake residents urged to evacuate

This picture, tweeted by the Los Angeles County publc information officer, shows the Woolsey Fire in Ventura County.
The Woosley Fire in Thousand Oaks continues to rage Friday morning, growing to 8,000 acres.
On Friday, the Los Angeles County Fire public information officer tweeted saying the "Fire has jumped the 101 fwy near Chesebro and is headed to Ocean."
There are now mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of the 101 to the coast between Las Virgenes Canyon and Malibu Canyon Road to the Los Angeles County line.
The tweet also said, "Imminent threat! Malibu lakes residents must leave area immediately."
Cars of all makes, models, and years were front and center at the 2018 Fall Fling Car Show.
Garces Memorial High School will be honoring past, present, and future veterans today.
The murder trial for former elementary school principal Leslie Chance has been pushed back to February.