World War II Memorial dedication set for Dec. 10

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It took a little longer but the World War II Memorial will be unveiled at a dedication ceremony next week with a number of surviving veterans expected to be in attendance.

Construction began on the memorial last June in Jastro Park just west of the Korean War Memorial.

It's a long overdue salute to our World War II veterans. Organizers were hoping to hold the dedication on Veterans Day but there were a few delays.

Now, With the final touches coming together the memorial committee will reveal the finished display on Saturday, Dec. 10. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m.

Some of our local World War II veterans will be on hand including Bob Berman who we introduced you to in our A Veterans Voice segment last year. The signalman aboard the U.S.S. Maryland battleship turned 102 years old last June.

If you know a veteran that would like to attend, contact Wendy Ward at 661-619-3070.

There will be food and shuttle service available for the "greatest generation."