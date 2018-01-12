Wounded Heroes Fund gives Honor Flight Kern County new building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Honor Flight Kern County has a new office space in Bakersfield thanks to the Wounded Heroes Fund.

On Friday, Honor Flight Kern County took to Facebook to show their thanks for their new building.

Lili Marsh from Honor Flight told 23ABC that they were given the building for some space for an office. The building will also have a recreation area for veterans to hang out.

