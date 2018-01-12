Wounded Heroes Fund gives Honor Flight Kern County new building

Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 44°
Honor Flight Kern County posted on Facebook their new building that was donated to them by the Wounded Heroes fund.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Honor Flight Kern County has a new office space in Bakersfield thanks to the Wounded Heroes Fund.
On Friday, Honor Flight Kern County took to Facebook to show their thanks for their new building.
Lili Marsh from Honor Flight told 23ABC that they were given the building for some space for an office. The building will also have a recreation area for veterans to hang out.
RELATED: 23ABC Special Report: Honor Flight Kern County
RELATED: Honor Flight Kern County raises $45,000 out of $50,000 goal
Honor Flight Kern County has a new office space in Bakersfield thanks to the Wounded Heroes Fund .
Tonight, the Bakersfield Condors have partnered up with Kern County Animal Services for pet awareness night.
Drivers should expect a nighttime road closure on the Westside Parkway at Calloway Drive.
UPDATE (7:12 a.m.): According to the CHP, the driver of the big rig was actually traveling on Highway 43 and missed an exit. The big rig…