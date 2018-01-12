Wounded Heroes Fund gives Honor Flight Kern County new building

Building will be for office space, rec area

Natalie Tarangioli
8:49 AM, Jan 12, 2018

Honor Flight Kern County posted on Facebook their new building that was donated to them by the Wounded Heroes fund.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Honor Flight Kern County has a new office space in Bakersfield thanks to the Wounded Heroes Fund

On Friday, Honor Flight Kern County took to Facebook to show their thanks for their new building.

Lili Marsh from Honor Flight told 23ABC that they were given the building for some space for an office. The building will also have a recreation area for veterans to hang out.

