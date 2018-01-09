Wounded Heroes Fund hosting Veteran comedy night Saturday January 13

Morgan Wheeler
11:53 AM, Jan 9, 2018
wounded hereos fund | bakersfield | local news | the elk lodge | kern county
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Wounded Heroes Fund Service Dog Program is hosting a veterans comedy night fundraiser Saturday, January 13.

Veterans comedy night will be held at The Elk Lodge, 1616 30TH Street.

Doors to the comedy open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door.

Adam Richmond and Ty Barnett are doing a one-night comedy show to benefit Wounded Heroes Fund Service Dog Program.

All proceeds from this event will support The Service Dog Program, which helps support our local veterans suffering from PTSD/TBI/MST. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News