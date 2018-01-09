Wounded Heroes Fund hosting Veteran comedy night Saturday January 13

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Wounded Heroes Fund Service Dog Program is hosting a veterans comedy night fundraiser Saturday, January 13.

Veterans comedy night will be held at The Elk Lodge, 1616 30TH Street.

Doors to the comedy open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door.

Adam Richmond and Ty Barnett are doing a one-night comedy show to benefit Wounded Heroes Fund Service Dog Program.

All proceeds from this event will support The Service Dog Program, which helps support our local veterans suffering from PTSD/TBI/MST.