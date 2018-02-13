WWE Smackdown Live hits Rabobank Arena this evening

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - WWE is in Kern County as the Smackdown hits Rabobank Arena on Tuesday.
Scheduled to appear at Smackdown are AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and more.
Tickets for the show start at $15. The show starts at 4:45 p.m.
