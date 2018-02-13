WWE Smackdown Live hits Rabobank Arena this evening

Johana Restrepo
7:56 AM, Feb 13, 2018
WWE Smackdown Live

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - WWE is in Kern County as the Smackdown hits Rabobank Arena on Tuesday.

Scheduled to appear at Smackdown are AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal and more.

Tickets for the show start at $15. The show starts at 4:45 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News