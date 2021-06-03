Yard signs for pets scared of fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Don't make noise, make a difference.

The Bakersfield SPCA has a way for pet parents to let neighbors know they have pets that get scared by fireworks.

The yard signs are available at the SPCA for a minimum 25 dollar donation. They are located at 3000 Gibson Street. When you get there call 323-8353 extension 2 and staff will take your payment and bring the sign to your car.

“We wanted a way to let the community show their pets fear of fireworks in a tangible way.” says Julie Johnson, Executive Director of the Bakersfield SPCA and City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.