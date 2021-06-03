Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Yard signs for pets scared of fireworks

Bakersfield SPCA selling yard signs
items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield SPCA
spca fireworks.png
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 21:27:50-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Don't make noise, make a difference.

The Bakersfield SPCA has a way for pet parents to let neighbors know they have pets that get scared by fireworks.

The yard signs are available at the SPCA for a minimum 25 dollar donation. They are located at 3000 Gibson Street. When you get there call 323-8353 extension 2 and staff will take your payment and bring the sign to your car.

“We wanted a way to let the community show their pets fear of fireworks in a tangible way.” says Julie Johnson, Executive Director of the Bakersfield SPCA and City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads