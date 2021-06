BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you donate blood this summer you have a chance of winning a new car.

Houchin Community Blood Bank is partnering with Three-Way Chevrolet once again for another car giveaway. It starts Thursday and will continue until the end of October.

With the nationwide blood shortage, the goal is to encourage our community to donate as many times as they can over the next four months.

There are two locations to donate: Bolthouse Drive and Truxtun Avenue.