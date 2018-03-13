Youngblood: Inmates could 'easily defeat locks' at Lerdo jail

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood will ask the Kern County Board of Supervisors to approve an emergency project that would cost $1.7 million to help replace locks at the Lerdo pre-trial jail.

In a letter to supervisors, Youngblood details the issues that have been had at Lerdo, specifically with 448 minimum security cell door locks.

In his letter, Younblood said, "Security staff discovered inmates could easily defeat locks on the hinged style doors in the Pre-Trial facility."

He said staff noticed issues starting in October of last year.

He said from October to February a total of 254 locks resulted in more than $10,000 in labor costs.

In his letter, Youngblood said "staff researched and found that this is an industry-wide problem".

He said the current minimum security two-inch lock is the issue and should be upgraded to a five-inch lock with an exterior housing.

He said between November and February there were 112 incidents where either a single inmate or a group of inmates opened cell doors that should have been secured, five incidents where inmate assaults have occurred because locks were busted and at least five serious assaults where inmates had to be transported to hospitals.

The Board of Supervisors will vote on the item at Tuesday morning's meeting which begins at 9 a.m.