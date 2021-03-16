BPD is looking for a missing teen last seen Friday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help in finding an at-risk missing teen.

BPD said Jonathan Miranda is considered at-risk because he has no prior history of running away. BPD said he was last seen on March 12 at 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Hosking Avenue.

Miranda is considered at risk due to no prior history of running away. Miranda is described as a Hispanic 16 year old, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has long brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black pants

Anyone with information about Miranda’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police at (661) 327-7111.