BPD looking for 2 missing at-risk teens last seen May 9

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two missing at-risk girls last seen on May 9.

BPD said 16-year-old Stacy Florez and her 14-year-old sister Darlyne Florez were last seen Sunday at 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Pacheco Road. They are considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away, according to BPD.

Stacy is described as being 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weghing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Darlyne is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.