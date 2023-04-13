MISSING: Aaliyah Beltran, 14

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.

Aaliyah Beltran was last seen in the 1000 Block of Acacia Avenue on April 13. Beltran is considered at risk due to medical conditions.

Beltran is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic female standing 4' 11" and weighing about 90 lbs. Beltran has long brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray East High School sweatpants with a white top.

Beltran went missing once before back on January 30, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.