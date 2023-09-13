Watch Now
NewsMissing Persons

Actions

MISSING: Darlyne Florez, 17

Florez has a Chinese symbol tattoo behind her left ear, according to the BPD. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black shorts.
Darlyne Florez, 17
23ABC
Darlyne Florez, 17
Posted at 8:31 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 11:31:17-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen girl.

Darlyne Florez, 17, was last seen near the 400 block of Pacheco Road in South Bakersfield around 9 p.m. on Sun, Sept 3.

Florez is described as being Hispanic. She is approximately five foot eight inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Florez has a Chinese symbol tattoo behind her left ear, according to the BPD. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with black shorts.

Anyone with information on Florez's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

State of California Missing Person Database