MISSING: David Amatrading, 20

MISSING: David Amatrading, 20
Posted at 11:33 AM, Feb 08, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for help finding a man who is considered to be at risk.

David Amatrading, 20, was last seen in Central Bakersfield near the 2700 block of San Emidio Street around 9 a.m. on Tues, Feb 7, according to the BPD.

Amatrading has autism and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to his mother.

Amatrading is described as being Black and having black hair with brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark brown thermal shirt with black sweatpants and black and white Champion shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

