MISSING: Devion Pearson, 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen boy who is considered to be "at-risk."

Devion Pearson, 16, was last seen near the 1700 block of East Panorama Lane in Southeast Bakersfield around 3 p.m. on Mon, Sept 11. According to the BPD, Pearson is considered to be at-risk, as this is his first time going missing.

Pearson is described as being Black. He is approximately five foot five inches tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Pearson was last seen wearing an orange shirt with grey sweatpants and brown and orange shoes.

Anyone with information on Pearson's whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.



